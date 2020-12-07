Frank Lampard urged to be 'selfish' over Olivier Giroud's Chelsea future

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has urged Frank Lampard to keep Olivier Giroud at the club as doubts have been cast over his future in west London.

The French striker has been in dazzling form, netting five times in his last two starts this week including a four goal haul in Spain against Champions League rivals Sevilla.

The French striker has been linked with a move away from the club, in an attempt to secure first-team football ahead of the Euro 2020 campaign, but Hasselbaink believes he should be kept at the club at all costs.

“I don’t think Chelsea can afford to let Giroud go," Hasselbaink told Premier League TV.

"Even if he isn’t number one, he can come off the bench and make something different.

“I know he is going to want to leave, but I think Frank has to be very selfish there and say no.

“Maybe he can call Deschamps and have that conversation with him and ask, ‘what does he need to do to be in your team and how much does he need to play?’

“Frank has to be a little creative to keep him because he is important for the team."

The 34-year-old has made just 11 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this campaign, but appears to be making a more noticeable impact in recent weeks making Lampard's starting XI for two consecutive outings against Sevilla and Leeds.

Lampard heaped praise on the World Cup winner after his performance against Leeds United, and explained further his importance to the Chelsea side for the upcoming busy Christmas schedule.

