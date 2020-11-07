SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard tests positive for Covid-19

Matt Debono

Real Madrid have confirmed that former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has tested positive for coronavirus. 

In a statement made on Saturday 7 November, Real Madrid revealed that the 29-year-old had tested positive after results were carried out on Friday morning. 

Casemiro was also tested positive along with the former Chelsea winger. 

Hazard hasn't been able to catch a break since leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2019 to Los Blancos, sustaining hamstring, ankle and calf injuries, limiting him to just 25 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish side. 

He will now go into a period of self-isolation, which will see him miss the international break with Belgium. 

Chelsea have had their own Covid-19 issues after Kai Havertz tested positive for the virus earlier this week. 

Lampard confirmed that the German is not yet symptom-free and it is undecided whether he will head out on international duty with his country. 

"I don't know that, we have to wait until he's symptom free first of all, and then when he takes his test, because we'll have to try for him to return a negative test. So at the minute it's not decided, it's not clear."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday 7 November and it will be refereed by Jonathan Moss at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Sheffield United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to win their fourth consecutive game in all competitions when they face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Comment: Can Chelsea’s new defensive signings propel Frank Lampard’s men to a title challenge this season?

Wednesday night's 3-0 win versus Rennes at Stamford Bridge marked the first time Chelsea have kept five consecutive clean sheets since October 2010.

Reuben Rosso

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea host Sheffield United on Saturday evening in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Preview: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening in the Premier League looking to continue their unbeaten run and pick up another three points.

Ben Davies

Christian Pulisic to miss Chelsea's clash against Sheffield United

Frank Lampard confirmed Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Frank Lampard set to name an unchanged team to Blades

On Saturday evening, the Blues are back at the Bridge when they host Chris Wilder's Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Jevans99

Team news: Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic out, Kepa returns

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-0 Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea picked up their second win of the Champions League group stage with a 3-0 victory over French outlet Rennes.

Jevans99

Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-0 Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea claimed a 3-0 win against Rennes in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono