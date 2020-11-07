Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have confirmed that former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement made on Saturday 7 November, Real Madrid revealed that the 29-year-old had tested positive after results were carried out on Friday morning.

Casemiro was also tested positive along with the former Chelsea winger.

Hazard hasn't been able to catch a break since leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2019 to Los Blancos, sustaining hamstring, ankle and calf injuries, limiting him to just 25 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish side.

He will now go into a period of self-isolation, which will see him miss the international break with Belgium.

Chelsea have had their own Covid-19 issues after Kai Havertz tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Lampard confirmed that the German is not yet symptom-free and it is undecided whether he will head out on international duty with his country.

"I don't know that, we have to wait until he's symptom free first of all, and then when he takes his test, because we'll have to try for him to return a negative test. So at the minute it's not decided, it's not clear."

