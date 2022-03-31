Former Labour Cabinet Minister Lord Hain Calls for Stephen Pagliuca's Chelsea Bid to Be Barred

Former Labour cabinet minister and Chelsea fan Lord Peter Hain has called for the UK Government to bar the bid of Stephen Pagliuca after Raine Group named the Boston Celtics owner in the final four shortlist of preferred bidders.

The final shortlist includes Pagliuca's offer alongside proposals from the Ricketts family, Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton, the former two both consortium bids.

Speaking in parliament, as quoted by the Evening Standard, Lord Hain has called for the Pagliuca bid to be disqualified due to Bain Capital's involvement in the bid.

He stated: "Will ministers also bar the Pagliuca consortium bid headed by the chair of Bain Capital which remains highly entwined with Bain & Company recently indicted by South African Judicial Commission for acting ‘unlawfully’ & referred for prosecution.

"Bain cynically and ruthlessly disabled the country’s tax collecting agency by conspiring with the corrupt former president Zuma for an £8 million fee.

"Chelsea and the Premier League must not be contaminated with such despicably corrupt business practice.""

The politician has been a Chelsea fan for 57 years, he said, but has concerns over Pagliuca's bid due to his involvement wiht Bain Capital and the controversy surrounding the company.

This comes after Chelsea fans started a social media campaign to show their displeasure with the Ricketts family bid also, with the #NoToRicketts hashtag trending on Twitter.

Furthermore, a petition against the Ricketts bid has also reached 16,000 signatures as Blues fans are doing all they can to show their displeasure with the bid.

This leaves Boehly and Broughton's bids as the only two without controversy surrounding them, as of yet.

