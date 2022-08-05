Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Holds Talks With Chelsea

Michael Edwards has had multiple meetings with Chelsea about potentially joining the west London club, according to reports.

The 43-year-old has been without a club since leaving Liverpool at the end of last season. He spent over ten years on Merseyside, however, he stepped away from the sporting director role because it was 'the right time'.

The Blues have reportedly made an incredible offer to Edwards, with the former Spurs chief analyst blown away and very impressed by the long-term project.

He has reiterated to Todd Boehly that he is not available short-term and is on a break from football. This also means that he will not be available in January.

So Chelsea now face the dilemma of whether to wait for him or go and get an alternative figure.

Marina Granovskaia departed her role at the end of last season in what was the start of a new era for the club, with the new ownership.

Therefore, somebody is needed to come in and take up the directing role sooner rather than later.

