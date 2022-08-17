Former Referee Says Cristian Romero Should’ve Been Shown a Red Card Against Chelsea

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has said that he was 'surprised' Cristian Romero didn't receive a red card after pulling Marc Cucurella's hair.

In Sunday's game against London rivals Tottenham, Chelsea drew 2-2 yet a lot of fans feel hard done by as there were a lot of decisions that went against them.

The main situation fans are disgruntled about happened right before Harry Kane scored in the last minute to rescue a point for Antonio Conte's side.

Tottenham's Cristian Romero, right in front of Anthony Taylor, pulled Marc Cucurella's hair before the corner leading towards the goal was taken.

Mike Dean, in the VAR booth, reviewed the incident but decided not to send Taylor over to the monitor to review it for violent conduct.

Over the past few days, a lot of people have come out criticising Dean and Taylor over missing the clear red card.

There have even been former Premier League referees speaking out about the decision.

“I have to say, that’s a red card. It’s violent conduct," Keith Hackett told Football Insider.

“Mike Dean was the VAR and we don’t know the exchange of views but we do know Mike is not slow to advise dismissing players so I’m surprised.

“It also looked as if Anthony Taylor got a good view of this. That might have influenced the VAR.

“Nonetheless, for me, this was a red card offence and they got it wrong. It was an act of violent conduct, you can’t do that.

“He’s very fortunate to stay on, this is a wrong call by the referee.

“This is the reason for VAR coming in. I do think Mike Dean should have said ‘Anthony, I think you might have missed something, go and have a look at it’.

“When you are educating referees and talking about the laws of the game, this is an act of violence and it’s deemed under that banner.

“There are interpretations and instructions that go out but this is a red card offence.”

