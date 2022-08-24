Four Chelsea Women Players Make England Squad For The World Cup Qualifiers

Head coach Sarina Wiegman has named her 23-player squad to take on the World Cup qualifiers and four of them will be representing the Blues.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 heads to Australia and New Zealand next summer but the Lionesses will first have to secure their position in the line-up this September.

Millie Bright with her EURO medal. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Millie Bright, Jess Carter and Bethany England all return to the international stage to help the European Champions fight for the chance to prove themselves to the world, as Fran Kirby's injury, which is speculated to have occurred during pre-season with Chelsea, sidelines her for the time being.

However, fellow forward Lauren James is set to get a call up from the U23 ranks to replace her teammate, and will be aiming to play for her first ever senior caps and follow in her brother Reece James' footsteps, by solidifying her spot.

The fixtures take place on 3 September away at Austria and 6 September at home to Luxembourg at a sold-out Stoke City; with one win being enough to confirm what the players will be up to next July.

James thanking fans after beating Manchester City to the FA Cup last season. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The Full England Squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester United), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash)

