Four-goal Olivier Giroud included in Champions League Team of the Week

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud has been included in WhoScored's Champions League Team of the Week following his four goals against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

Despite making nine changes in Seville, Frank Lampard's side took the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán by storm as Giroud's four goals sealed a comprehensive 4-0 win for the Blues against Sevilla.

The 34-year-old was given the nod ahead of Tammy Abraham and took his chance with flying colours, giving Lampard a selection headache ahead of the Premier League clash against Leeds United on Saturday in west London. 

fc-sevilla-v-chelsea-fc-group-e-uefa-champions-league (5)
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Giroud bagged his first with a well-taken finish on his left foot inside eight minutes, before doubling his and Chelsea's tally in the 54th minute with a delicate chip past Alfonso Pastor. 

He sealed the points, top spot and his hat-trick by completing the perfect hat-trick in the 74th minute after he connected with N'Golo Kante's cross in the box.

The Frenchman added another seven minutes from time as he converted the penalty which he won after being pulled down in the box, 

Now he has been rewarded by being included in the WhoScored Champions League Team of the Week for 1-2 December. 

----------

