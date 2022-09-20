Skip to main content
Fran Kirby Explains What Needs to Change Ahead of Manchester City

IMAGO / News Images

Chelsea Women follow up their opening day loss in the WSL against Liverpool, with a home battle against Manchester City this weekend.

Chelsea got off to a very poor start in their third consecutive title defence of the Women's Super League, with a disappointing 2-1 defeat against newly-promoted Liverpool at Prenton Park on Sunday. 

A lack of an attacking threat coupled with some poor defensive decisions wasted a dominant first half in Merseyside, where Fran Kirby opened the scoring through a clever penalty, and ultimately cost the Blues the chance of walking away with anything more than a loss. 

Reflecting on what went wrong, forward Kirby told Chelsea FC"I think maybe we were a little bit too slow on the ball and we didn’t really create much. If we don’t create chances we’re not going to score goals"

Fran Kirby vs Liverpool

Kirby dejected after Liverpool took the lead on Sunday. 

Emma Hayes' side only managed four shots on target despite having 70% possession, and completing almost three times the amount of passes than the Reds. 

With hopes of rectifying their out-of-character start to the new campaign, Kirby has explained how her team need to go back to the basics. 

"We need to be a bit more creative in and around the box. Hopefully we can build on that this week [in training] and put it into practice at the weekend.

"We both [Chelsea and Manchester City] had difficult results on Sunday so we both need to bounce back and get a win. It’s always difficult when we play Man City, they’re a quality side. We just have to do what we can in training this week to put it right."

Chelsea Women

Chelsea beat Man City to the FA Cup last season. 

Man City were bested 4-3 by Aston Villa on Saturday in yet another shock result on the opening weekend of the WSL, and will be playing with a similar vengeance at Kingsmeadow. 

The last time these two sides met was during the FA Cup final back in May, as Chelsea left Wembley victorious despite Kirby's injury keeping her on the sidelines, and will be hoping for a similar outcome in five days time. 

