France boss Didier Deschamps delivers positive verdict over N'Golo Kante's playing time at Chelsea

France national team boss Didier Deschamps has approved Thomas Tuchel's approach to N'Golo Kante's playing time at Chelsea.

Kante, 29, has strong competition in the midfield places at Chelsea coming up against Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, who have both become favourites under Tuchel since his arrival in January.

It has seen the midfield three rotated game-by-game, which has helped the Blues keep a largely fit squad, a positive considering the injury issues they have had to deal with this season.

Kante has had his own injury problems this season after sustaining a hamstring problem, but is back to full fitness and a key part of the squad.

He has now joined up with the France squad for the March internationals and Deschamps doesn't have an issue with Kante being rotated.

"He is used to playing at a very high level, he does not save himself," said Deschamps. "I am not unhappy when Tuchel does not start him every game.

"But everything is about communication. Players can arrive from their club, not in ideal shape and then come back in better condition."

He added: "With Kante, it is more about physical problems that have been ongoing for several seasons,’ he added. ‘He does not save himself, but he is like that, I will not change it.

"With a little experience, he is learning to manage himself."

