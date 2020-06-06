Frank Lampard: Academy was always going to be a priority at Chelsea

Frank Lampard has revealed bridging the gap between the first-team and academy at Chelsea was always going to be a priority when he landed the job last summer.

The former Blues midfielder became the new manager last summer after just one season of management at Derby County, and was under an immediate transfer embargo which saw him only be able to turn Mateo Kovacic's loan move to a permanent deal.

It gave an opportunity to the youngsters at the club who haven't been given a chance in recent years, who have instead had spell after spell out on loan.

Chelsea have had an extremely successful season considering the circumstances, as have their academy stars who have broken into the first-team.

Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James and Tammy Abraham have become regulars under Lampard, as had Billy Gilmour prior to the season being suspended.

And the Chelsea boss opened up on the academy, on how he wanted to ensure he knew everyone in the youth ranks at the club ahead of giving many a pathway into the first-team.

"It was always going to be a priority and the relationships were already there," Lampard told the Chelsea magazine.

"Joe [Edwards] and Jody [Morris] knew all the players, I knew the more prominent ones, and we all knew Neil Bath and Jim Fraser [from the Academy] well. It just had to be reconnected because it hadn’t been as connected in recent years.

"I wanted to know all the players, the names of the ones who were training well and deserved a chance. It’s easy to pluck a Billy Gilmour, but it’s also a case of hearing that, say, Henry Lawrence is training well – then get him over, get him training with us.

"All those little details are important and it’s brilliant, it’s what it’s all about – it shouldn’t be any other way.

"I'm certainly excited about the squad we’ve got, with the young players and if we can get a few additions for areas I feel we need.

"We didn’t bring in anyone in January, it didn’t work out to be right for us at the time, and last summer we couldn’t bring anyone in, so those windows are gone and we haven’t changed. So I am excited about the squad we’ve got, if we can freshen up in the right areas – we all know that."

