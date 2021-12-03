Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Frank Lampard Admits He Believed Chelsea Job Would be 'Short-Term'

Author:

Former Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard had made a surprising admission that he knew his job at Stamford Bridge would be a 'short-term' opportunity.

The Englishman joined the club in 2019 in a managerial capacity before leading Chelsea to a top four finish in his first season.

However, he was sacked the season after and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

imago1000033602h (1)

Speaking to The Overlap, Lampard admitted that he knew his time at Chelsea would be short-term.

He said: "I thought it would be short-term. I couldn't have put a time on that. It ended up being 18 months.

Read More

"I was concerned about the level of expectation compared to the squad and job I had on my hands. It felt like a transition, at most a rebuild, which is too much as there was some good players in that squad."

imago1000033566h

Lampard's time at the club in a managerial role was a success as he kept the Blues in the top four during a transfer ban whilst reaching an FA Cup final before leaving the squad to Tuchel, who lifted the Champions League trophy last season.

Now, Chelsea are challenging for the Premier League title as they sit one point clear at the top of the table going into a tough fixture schedule.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0049109686h
News

Frank Lampard Admits He Believed Chelsea Job Would be 'Short-Term'

just now
imago1000033566h
News

Frank Lampard Makes Honest Admission Regarding Roman Abramovich's Role at Chelsea

30 minutes ago
imago1008216834h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Eye Chelsea's Timo Werner as 'Interesting' Transfer Possibility

1 hour ago
imago1003170130h
News

Frank Lampard Makes Honest Admission Regarding Signing Timo Werner for Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1008236276h
News

Manchester United Boss Ralf Rangnick Reveals Why He Rejected Chelsea in February

2 hours ago
imago1007861480h (2)
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle United Interested in January Move for Chelsea Star Ross Barkley

12 hours ago
imago0048465008h
News

Frank Lampard: Ben Chilwell Was 'Big Target' for Chelsea During £212M Spending Spree

13 hours ago
imago1008213180h (2)
News

Frank Lampard Makes Thiago Silva Admission After Chelsea Switch From PSG

13 hours ago