Frank Lampard Admits He Believed Chelsea Job Would be 'Short-Term'

Former Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard had made a surprising admission that he knew his job at Stamford Bridge would be a 'short-term' opportunity.

The Englishman joined the club in 2019 in a managerial capacity before leading Chelsea to a top four finish in his first season.

However, he was sacked the season after and replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking to The Overlap, Lampard admitted that he knew his time at Chelsea would be short-term.

He said: "I thought it would be short-term. I couldn't have put a time on that. It ended up being 18 months.

"I was concerned about the level of expectation compared to the squad and job I had on my hands. It felt like a transition, at most a rebuild, which is too much as there was some good players in that squad."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Lampard's time at the club in a managerial role was a success as he kept the Blues in the top four during a transfer ban whilst reaching an FA Cup final before leaving the squad to Tuchel, who lifted the Champions League trophy last season.

Now, Chelsea are challenging for the Premier League title as they sit one point clear at the top of the table going into a tough fixture schedule.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube