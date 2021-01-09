'That's my job to lift the players,' says Lampard on turning poor form around

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has responded to claims that his misfiring Chelsea side are lacking confidence after a string of underwhelming results in the last month.

The Blues have lost four of their last game games in the Premier League, including damaging defeats against rivals Arsenal and Manchester City.

Previewing his side's FA Cup clash against Morecambe, Lampard said, as relayed by Football London: “Football relies so much on confidence both individually and collectively."

Lampard's side have struggled to replicate the level of form that oversaw them hit the top of the pile in early December, when many tagged them as genuine title-contenders.

He added: "In the easy times when confidence is flowing – like when we went 16 [17] games unbeaten – players are moving the ball well, pressure doesn't affect them on the pitch and they receive it and move it well.

“It doesn't take long for that to change sometimes but that's top-level football. I am not surprised to see some moments like that in the game and training."

The 42-year-old admitted that his players need a lift to re-gain confidence, and that they're going to have to do it the hard way.

Lampard added: "Of course, then players need a lift. That's my job, the staff's job and that's the only way out of a dip in confidence is to work hard.

“I don't know any other way other than to sprint and fight your way out of a lack of confidence. Those are the rules of football.”

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube