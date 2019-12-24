Frank Lampard: Antonio Rudiger has my full support following alleged racist abuse

Chelsea head coach has confirmed he will be reaching out to Antonio Rudiger immediately to reiterate that he has his full support following the alleged racist abuse which the German suffered during the London derby at the weekend between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

The 26-year-old complained to the referee over allegations of racism in the stands, shortly after he was involved in an incident with Son Heung-min, in which the Korean was shown a red card for a kick out.

With all parties investigating, and both managers - Jose Mourinho and Frank Lampard confirming after the game their support to tackle racism, the Premier League also offered their support.

But speaking ahead of Chelsea's Boxing Day fixture in the Premier League against Southampton, Frank Lampard reiterated that he will support Rudiger just like he did with Tammy Abraham in the summer.

"I saw Toni's social media post, I thought it was well put, from the heart and something that he feels very strongly about," Lampard said.

"I'll speak to him today when I see him. I would like to think the players know I am with them on anything like this. I'll have the same conversation with Toni that I had with Tammy after the incident earlier this year.

"And I will tell them and take the time to make sure he knows I support him, and that I support all my players in this situation."

Tammy Abraham was racially abused on social media following his penalty miss in the UEFA Super Cup final back in August against Liverpool.

A Chelsea fan was also involved in alleged racist chanting towards Son Heung-min, as fellow Blues reported him to the authorities.

