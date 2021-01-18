Frank Lampard sends message to Mason Mount's critics

Frank Lampard: Anyone who knows football understands what an incredible talent Mason Mount is

Frank Lampard has lavished praise on Mason Mount and knows those who understand football, know how much of a talented football player is.

The 22-year-old has been exceptional for the Blues this season and is a constant in Lampard's Chelsea side.

Mount bagged the match-winner against Fulham on Saturday evening with a superb second-half strike to end a run of three straight away league defeats for the Blues.

The England international has had his set of critics last season and this year, and Lampard doesn't understand it.

"I’m not sure what they are if they are his critics," said Lampard as quoted by football.london. "I’m not sure how anybody could really criticise him of late. I felt it last year.

"Last year Mason was playing regularly for us and I felt some of the critics – in the modern world it’s really easy to hear them even if you don’t use social media, you lot ask me about it all the time.

"Mason’s type, the type of midfield player he is, he does so much great work for the team off the ball, which I think for naked eye is not as exciting as an overhead kick or treble step over.

"He does all those basics well, he moves the ball so quickly, he’s a great teammate, we’ve seen recently he scores goals, he finds assists, he does all those things so I don’t think it matters if people are critical in any way.

(Photo by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

"One thing he has got as well is a really great attitude.

"He has a really great way of seeming like he is never perturbed by critics outside. The critics are wrong. There is no doubt about that.

"Anyone who knows football and watches Mason Mount play understands what an incredible talent he is. He’s just turned 22. Imagine when he’s 25, imagine when he’s 27. So the critics don’t matter when it comes to Mason."

