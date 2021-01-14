NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard aware of pressure to succeed at top club like Chelsea

Frank Lampard is fully aware of the pressure he is under as Chelsea boss following the Blues' recent poor run form. 

Chelsea ended a run of three games without a win on Sunday in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge with a 4-0 win over Morecambe. But they are yet to pick up a league win since before Christmas ahead of their west London derby against Fulham on Saturday night. 

They have slipped down to ninth in the table and Lampard's position at Chelsea is safe for now after it was under 'serious threat' following a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City. 

But ahead of the match against Fulham, Lampard spoke to the media on Thursday and admitted he was aware of what he would face as manager of the Blues prior to taking the job. 

"I was very aware when I came into this job at a top club that pressure will come quickly," said Lampard on Thursday, as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella.

"I feel the pressure has always been there even during our good run.

"It focuses the mind. The last few games has not been good enough."

