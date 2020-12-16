Frank Lampard: Back-to-back defeats highlights improvement needed from Chelsea

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have plenty of improvement to do after dropping their standards which saw them suffer consecutive defeats.

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Everton on Saturday that saw their 17 game unbeaten run come to an end, and were beaten in stoppage time to Wolves as Pedro Neto's strike secured a 2-1 win for Nuno's side.

Pedro Neto striking Chelsea a hammer blow in stoppage time. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

They have been punished for their below-par performances in the last two matches, and Lampard insisted it is down to Chelsea to raise their standards.

"Well, that’s up to us isn’t it," Lampard said on rediscovering previous form.

(Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Everyone sung our praises and I was the last one to do that as it is my job to stay level headed at both ends. So I shouldn’t stay too disappointed tonight as much as I didn’t get too elated after Leeds on the back of a really good run.

"Clearly, when we perform like we did today that’s not game management and quality levels that we are striving for. I still think there’s a lot of improving to do within the group so I wouldn’t say I am massively surprised.

"With my experience of the Premier League tells me, if you drop your standards, which we have in the last two games, particularly away from home then you can lose football matches so it is a big lesson for the players there."

