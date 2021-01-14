Frank Lampard backs footballers after 'arrogant' claims due to celebrating goals

Frank Lampard has come to the defense of footballers after claims of arrogance were made against them over celebrating goals.

The Premier League is set to hold 'critical meetings' with players and managers over the next 48 hours to demand that they adhere to the new protocols put in place.

Clubs are set to be told that if they fail to follow rules, including cutting out goal celebrations, there could be a chance of the season coming to a halt.

Elite sport is one of the things allowed to continue in the UK following the new national lockdown.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was quizzed ahead of their game against Fulham where he thinks it is arrogant of the players to celebrate despite the new protocols.

"I think, just to be clear, footballers aren’t doing what everyone else is being asked," started Lampard. "Some people are being asked to work from home, footballers aren’t.

"They are taking themselves into an environment where potentially...maybe not putting themselves in danger, but maybe the family they are going home to: a pregnant wife, a grandparent, a parent, a brother, a sister.

"We have to understand that footballers are human as well and they are being asked to go and do their job at this moment.

"If you understand football and understand the passion and the instinct that every fan has, every person in the street has if they love football, they understand that it can bring out emotions in you.

"So to control the emotions is a fair ask, but to dictate emotion will probably be very difficult on the pitch. Let’s just see how this goes because as it goes along we will see if players can control it. I hope they can.

"This beautiful game that we love does bring emotions out on the pitch. I want to be really clear about is that players are being asked to come to work and they are doing everything they can to toe the line as is hopefully every person in the public to get us through this."

