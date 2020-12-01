Frank Lampard backs John Terry to be a 'fantastic coach' amid links to Derby County job

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes John Terry will be a fantastic manager after he has been linked with the Derby County job.

Terry is currently Dean Smith's assistant at Aston Villa, however it is well-known that the former Blues defender wants to become a no.1 one day.

Following the sacking of Phillip Cocu at Derby, Terry has been linked with replacing the Dutchman.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lampard held the job at Pride Park for a season before the taking the Chelsea job and thinks Terry would be an ideal candidate if the rumours were true.

"I think John is destined to be a manager. He is obviously working very well alongside Dean Smith over the last few years at Aston Villa, so would've been learning a lot.

"But what John knows and his experiences in the game as a player will be huge, I know that from playing alongside him so long what he has to offer.

"I think it is a great opportunity for him potentially if true and for Derby. I've got a lot of affection for Derby from my time there. It was short, one year, but I know what a great club it is, what great fans they have, what a great feeling there is in the city for the club.

"John will be a hungry, ambitious manager whether it's Derby or whatever other opportunities come his way as he goes along.

"I don't know anything but John is going to be a fantastic coach in my opinion."

