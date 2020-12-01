SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Frank Lampard backs John Terry to be a 'fantastic coach' amid links to Derby County job

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes John Terry will be a fantastic manager after he has been linked with the Derby County job. 

Terry is currently Dean Smith's assistant at Aston Villa, however it is well-known that the former Blues defender wants to become a no.1 one day. 

Following the sacking of Phillip Cocu at Derby, Terry has been linked with replacing the Dutchman. 

aston-villa-v-derby-county-sky-bet-championship-play-off-final
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lampard held the job at Pride Park for a season before the taking the Chelsea job and thinks Terry would be an ideal candidate if the rumours were true. 

"I think John is destined to be a manager. He is obviously working very well alongside Dean Smith over the last few years at Aston Villa, so would've been learning a lot.

"But what John knows and his experiences in the game as a player will be huge, I know that from playing alongside him so long what he has to offer. 

"I think it is a great opportunity for him potentially if true and for Derby. I've got a lot of affection for Derby from my time there. It was short, one year, but I know what a great club it is, what great fans they have, what a great feeling there is in the city for the club. 

"John will be a hungry, ambitious manager whether it's Derby or whatever other opportunities come his way as he goes along.

"I don't know anything but John is going to be a fantastic coach in my opinion." 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Callum Hudson-Odoi back in contention to face Sevilla

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is in contention to face Sevilla, confirmed Frank Lampard.

Matt Debono

Sevilla vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

Chelsea travel to Spain to face Sevilla in matchday five of the Champions League group stages on Wednesday night at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Sevilla vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea face Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday 2 December and it will be refereed by Artur Dias at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sevilla: Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic set to return for the Blues

Frank Lampard's Chelsea side travel to Seville to face Spanish side Sevilla with the Blues already through to the knockout stage.

Jevans99

Billy Gilmour returns to Chelsea squad to face Sevilla after knee injury

Billy Gilmour will return to the Chelsea squad for their Champions League clash against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea team news ahead of Sevilla clash

Frank Lampard has delivered the Chelsea team news to face Sevilla in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed Morecambe at home in FA Cup Third Round

Chelsea have been handed a home tie in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup and will face League Two Morecambe.

Matt Debono

Ben Chilwell provides positive injury update on ankle

Ben Chilwell has provided an injury update on his ankle after picking up a knock during Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

going

Lampard: Pleased with clean sheet after not giving Kane & Son 'a sniff'

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was pleased with his side's performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono