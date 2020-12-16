Frank Lampard backs Kai Havertz to improve following Wolves defeat

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Frank Lampard backs Kai Havertz to improve after poor performance in Wolves defeat

Frank Lampard has backed Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz to improve after another below-par performance from the German in the 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

Chelsea went ahead at Molineux on Tuesday courtesy of an Olivier Giroud volley, but Daniel Podence's strike and Pedro Neto's stoppage time finish on the counter-attack inflicted defeat on Lampard's side.

It was a sub-standard night for Chelsea in the Midlands, and Havertz was another passenger who failed to make an impact on the game and was subsequently taken off for Mateo Kovacic in the 71st minute. 

But Lampard has backed the German to succeed at the club despite a difficult few weeks. 

"Kai can play better, we know that, and he’ll know that himself tonight," Lampard told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He’s going to be a top player for the club, I keep saying the same thing. Tonight wasn’t the best for him, neither the best for some others."

