Frank Lampard has backed Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount after he was reportedly unhappy with the signing of Kai Havertz.

Havertz was announced last week for a club-record transfer. He will provide competition for Mount in the midfield this season, and the German press reported that he was unhappy with such an expensive rival.

However Mount's father, Tony, quickly rubbished the report, telling Absolute Chelsea: "What a load of crap."

“I saw the story about Mason Mount and I know it was absolutely fabricated from someone, particularly if it came from the German end. I am not sure if he has any relatives out there or friends he can talk to, but it was a strange angle for that to have come from Mason.

"What I do know is with the young players who have got into the team, and the way football is at a club like Chelsea, if you are a young player who has a foot in and the club bring in a player who you hope raises levels, then the player should, and hopefully will, raise their levels and everybody improves.

Chelsea FC

"I will be fair on how I pick the team. I won’t pick the team on whether you came from the academy, I will pick the team on how I think it should be picked every week, how they train and how they have been performing.

"Everybody should be positive going into the season. Training as well as they can and worry about the unity of the squad and how we go as a team."

Chelsea begin their Premier League season away to Brighton and Hove Albion on September 14.

