Frank Lampard: One goal will start run of goals for Timo Werner

Frank Lampard backs Timo Werner to find his form after another game without goal
Frank Lampard believes once Chelsea forward Timo Werner bags one goal, he will start a run of netting.
The 24-year-old couldn't find the net in the Blues' 3-0 win against West Ham but had two clear cut chances but his luck was once again out.
In the first-half he was played in by Christian Pulisic but struck an effort straight at Lukasz Fabianski, before hitting the woodwork in the closing stages.
He has now failed to score in his last seven starts for the Blues, his longest run of starts without a goal since September 2016.
But Lampard believes once Werner finds the net once, that will be all he needs to start a run of goals.
"That's the period Timo is in, it's unfortunate but he's getting in the positions - when one [goal] goes in it will be a run for him," Lampard told the BBC.
"Tammy and Oli both bring different things, Tammy did his thing today and that's what we needed.
"West Ham are a good team on good form, so many threats, I thought today would be a tough match and it proved to be so, even in the not beautiful moments we defended superbly - Thiago Silva did brilliantly with that.
"We dropped off slightly and it was important tonight we came back. There were loads of things for the team to show their character - we want more."
