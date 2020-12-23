Frank Lampard backs Timo Werner to succeed after 'struggling' to adapt to life in the Premier League

Frank Lampard insists Timo Werner will score many goals for Chelsea after the German acknowledged his tough start to life in England.

Werner has struggled of late to find the back of the net despite several openings during games, which has seen the German come under scrutiny following his £47.5 million move to the Premier League,

The 24-year-old hasn't scored in any of his last nine matches for the Blues and previously admitted that he was 'struggling' in England.

"The Premier League is a little bit different to my old league that I used to play in. I have to say it’s tougher than I thought.

"The beginning was very good, now after a lot of games I don’t know if it's normal but I’m struggling a little bit.’

But his boss Lampard responded to Werner's comments and said: "Honesty is a good thing. Whether it gets taken in the right context or not, I’m not sure.

"We crave honesty and then sometimes hang on every work. I don’t want to speak for him but I don’t think saying Timo underestimated the league is quite the right way of translating of what he actually feels.

"I know he wanted to come here and be successful and he understood the rigours of the Premier League

"It’s just the fact that when you get here, it’s different challenges. I don’t think you can talk about too much until you’re here and he was talking about his experiences.

"He’s getting a lot of chances and he will score a lot of goals for us."

