Frank Lampard backs Chelsea youngsters despite half-time substitutions

Frank Lampard defended Chelsea youngsters Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour after their substitutions at half time during the 1-0 victory over Leicester City in the FA Cup.

Chelsea were lacklustre in the first half, and a triple change from Lampard changed the course of the game, inspiring the Blues to a much improved second-half.

"I could have made different changes. In Mason’s [Mount] situation, he’s played two games in a week at a really high intensity and put a lot in against City on Thursday. Reece James has not played in a long time, Billy [Gilmour] the same.

"They are going to be top players for this club and will go on to have really top careers in football. They all train well, they have great work ethics, but it was just the circumstances today."

Lampard was unhappy with the first half performance and made changes accordingly, which resulted in the Blues taking control of the game in the second half.

"We spoke at half-time and the first half was not what we are used to in terms of performance.

"We lacked intensity. I could have made more, or even different subs for more urgency. It was a lethargic performance from us.

"The second half, there were glimpses of it [our good play] and I am delighted that we came through the tie. If we turn up to other games like we did today though, then no chance. We were lucky today.

"The individuals that came on had nice impacts, and that’s happened in a few games now. If we didn't have the extra substitutions, then I wouldn't have made three at half-time. It is to limit injury. We can look at fact we have had two big games in a week. The fact turned it around can give lads credit."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube