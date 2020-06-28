Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard backs Chelsea youngsters despite half-time substitutions

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard defended Chelsea youngsters Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour after their substitutions at half time during the 1-0 victory over Leicester City in the FA Cup.

Chelsea were lacklustre in the first half, and a triple change from Lampard changed the course of the game, inspiring the Blues to a much improved second-half.

"I could have made different changes. In Mason’s [Mount] situation, he’s played two games in a week at a really high intensity and put a lot in against City on Thursday. Reece James has not played in a long time, Billy [Gilmour] the same. 

leicester-city-v-chelsea-fc-fa-cup-quarter-final (13)

"They are going to be top players for this club and will go on to have really top careers in football. They all train well, they have great work ethics, but it was just the circumstances today."

Lampard was unhappy with the first half performance and made changes accordingly, which resulted in the Blues taking control of the game in the second half.

"We spoke at half-time and the first half was not what we are used to in terms of performance. 

fbl-eng-fa-cup-leicester-chelsea (13)

"We lacked intensity. I could have made more, or even different subs for more urgency. It was a lethargic performance from us.

"The second half, there were glimpses of it [our good play] and I am delighted that we came through the tie. If we turn up to other games like we did today though, then no chance. We were lucky today.

"The individuals that came on had nice impacts, and that’s happened in a few games now. If we didn't have the extra substitutions, then I wouldn't have made three at half-time. It is to limit injury. We can look at fact we have had two big games in a week. The fact turned it around can give lads credit."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Ross Barkley sends Chelsea into FA Cup semi-finals after 1-0 win against Leicester City

Chelsea booked their spot in the last-four of the Emirates FA Cup after a narrow 1-0 win victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Ross Barkley: Chelsea below par, getting into semi-final was most important thing

Ross Barkley concedes Chelsea were below their normal standards in their 2-1 FA Cup victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard admits he could've made up to nine changes at half-time against Leicester City

Frank Lampard admits his substitutions against Leicester City changed the game and conceded that he could've made nine changes at the break.

Matt Debono

Chelsea will face Manchester United in semi-finals of FA Cup

Chelsea have been drawn against Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delivers Christian Pulisic injury update post-Leicester City win

Frank Lampard has provided an injury update for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic after he was taken off as a precaution during the Blues' FA Cup win.

Matt Debono

Ross Barkley reveals what Frank Lampard told the Chelsea side at half-time against Leicester City

Ross Barkley has revealed that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard told the squad at half-time in their FA Cup quarter-final against Leicester City that they didn't perform to the levels they should in a Blues shirt.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard on making six changes to his Chelsea side against Leicester City

Frank Lampard has revealed why he has made six changes to his Chelsea team which will face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

The team news is in from the King Power Stadium ahead of the quarter final tie between Leicester City and Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard: Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic can reach the very top

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes Christian Pulisic has what it takes to make it to the top.

Matt Debono