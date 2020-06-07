Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard discusses playing season run-in behind closed doors

Matt Debono

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted his players will be as ready as they can be for the different atmosphere which awaits them. 

The Premier League season will return on June 17 after a three month break following the coronavirus outbreak, but this time the fans will not be inside the stadiums supporting their respective teams. 

All fixtures until further notice will be played behind closed doors to ensure the maximum health and safety for players and club staff.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Lampard revealed that his side's preparation will remain the same despite playing behind closed doors. 

"In football terms you prepare pretty much the same," Lampard said.

"There will definitely be different variables around the game now. We’ll have to try to make sure we prepare as well as we can in terms of being ready for the change in atmosphere. We’ve had discussions about that with the players. It will be different for everyone.

"It may change the pace of the game, it might change the slight tone of it. We’ve seen that slightly in Germany and we need to be ready to adapt to that. All we can do really is get ourselves as fit as possible. That’s been a difficult task in the short term, to get fit when we’re used to longer pre-seasons.

"We have worked hard on that, and when it comes to match days we’ll have to make sure we’re very ready for the changes from the norm, and make sure it doesn’t affect our performance on the pitch."

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday 21 June when they face a struggling Aston Villa side at Villa Park.

