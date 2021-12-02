Frank Lampard: Ben Chilwell Was 'Big Target' for Chelsea During £212M Spending Spree

Frank Lampard has revealed Ben Chilwell was a big personal target for him during his tenure at Chelsea.

After having a transfer ban in his first season at the club, Lampard splashed the cash in the summer of 2020 as the Blues spent £212 million on transfers.

Chilwell was signed from Leicester City for £50 million. He was joined by Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech.

The 24-year-old was a key target for Lampard after having all the qualities which the former Chelsea head coach looked for.

"In terms of the signings, I was happy. Ben Chilwell was a big one that I wanted, I had to try... as a left-back, I wanted a player of his qualities," Lampard told Gary Neville on The Overlap.

Lampard had full say in transfers after revealing the club were extremely open in discussions over targets.

He added: “I was. It was very joined up. In the first year we had conversations about what players we wanted in the summer. I was never out of the loop. It was very open."

Chilwell is currently sidelined with a partial anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained against Juventus last month. Chelsea will decide in the New Year whether or not he requires surgery, which would rule him out for the rest of the season.

