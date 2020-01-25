Frank Lampard: Billy Gilmour best player on pitch for Chelsea after making FA Cup debut

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was full of praise for Billy Gilmour after the teenager made his Emirates FA Cup debut.

The 18-year-old was brought on with just over 20 minutes to go at the KCOM Stadium, as Chelsea held on to a narrow 2-1 victory against the Championship side.

Gilmour replaced Mason Mount which adds to his Premier League and Carabao Cup debuts which he had made this season.

Boss Frank Lampard was full of praise for the youngster, and made a huge claim post-match.

"Billy Gilmour was the best player on the pitch for the period of time that he was on the pitch. So I absolutely trust him.

"He came on, passed it, moved it, simple passes through the lines. Had little bits of contact and I trusted them to come on and do the job."

The only thing left for the Scottish midfielder to do now is to make his Champions League debut.

He has already made two appearances in the Premier League, and two in the Carabao Cup.

After Frank Lampard's comments, Chelsea supporters could be seeing much more of Bilyl Gilmour between now and the end of the season.

----------

