Frank Lampard: Billy Gilmour was outstanding for Chelsea against Krasnodar

Frank Lampard has labelled Billy Gilmour's performance against FC Krasnodar in the Champions League as outstanding after he continued his return from a knee injury.

The 19-year-old was handed a start in a much-changed Chelsea side, 10 changes were made, and Gilmour flourished in the midfield and was Chelsea's best player on the night.

He looked like a Chelsea regular and Lampard was quick to praise his efforts on a night which was deemed as 'meaningless' for Chelsea in terms of needing a result in west London.

"I thought Billy was outstanding on his full return. I felt comfortable with him coming back in because he's trained so well."

Lampard remains unsure if Gilmour will go out on loan in January but says his long-term future is in west London.

