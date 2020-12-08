NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
Search

Frank Lampard: Billy Gilmour was outstanding for Chelsea against Krasnodar

Author:
Publish date:

Frank Lampard has labelled Billy Gilmour's performance against FC Krasnodar in the Champions League as outstanding after he continued his return from a knee injury.

The 19-year-old was handed a start in a much-changed Chelsea side, 10 changes were made, and Gilmour flourished in the midfield and was Chelsea's best player on the night.

He looked like a Chelsea regular and Lampard was quick to praise his efforts on a night which was deemed as 'meaningless' for Chelsea in terms of needing a result in west London.

READ MORE: Chelsea player ratings in 1-1 draw against FC Krasnodar

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-krasnodar (9)

"I thought Billy was outstanding on his full return. I felt comfortable with him coming back in because he's trained so well."

Lampard remains unsure if Gilmour will go out on loan in January but says his long-term future is in west London.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

fbl-eur-c1-draw
News

Who Chelsea could face in last-16 of Champions League

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-krasnodar (12)
News

Frank Lampard: Good workout for Chelsea in 1-1 Champions League draw against Krasnodar

chelsea-fc-v-norwich-city-premier-league (1)
News

Frank Lampard provides Callum Hudson-Odoi hamstring injury update

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-krasnodar (11)
News

Frank Lampard: Billy Gilmour was outstanding for Chelsea against Krasnodar

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league (6)
News

Frank Lampard: Tino Anjorin will stay with Chelsea first-team

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-krasnodar (9)
News

Frank Lampard: Billy Gilmour will grow with Chelsea amid loan talk

fc-sevilla-v-chelsea-fc-group-e-uefa-champions-league (23)
News

Frank Lampard provides major Hakim Ziyech injury update

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-krasnodar (1)
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 FC Krasnodar | Champions League

chelsea-fc-v-fc-krasnodar-group-e-uefa-champions-league (3)
News

Kai Havertz 'feeling 100 percent fit' after Covid self-isolation period