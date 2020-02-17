Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard blasts VAR after Chelsea suffer top-four blow

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has broken his silence on the VAR decisions awarded against Chelsea in the Blues' 2-0 defeat to Manchester United. 

Chelsea were handed a blow to their chances of clinching a top-four spot after headers from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire sealed Manchester United's first league double since the 1977-78 season.

The defeat sees Chelsea's gap to Tottenham Hotspur in fourth spot close to one point. The pair meet on Saturday in what is now a huge clash for Frank Lampard's side. 

There were three VAR calls made at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard addressed them all post-match.

-----------

Decision One - Harry Maguire on Michy Batshuayi

Midway through the first-half, Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire appeared to kick-out at Michy Batshuayi by the substitutes benches.

761CE342-92ED-4E46-BEC4-61477351B2A1
The United skipper went on to score the visitors' second of the evening at Stamford Bridge.Getty Images

However after being reviewed by VAR, it was deemed not a red card.

On the incident, Frank Lampard said: "The Maguire incident is a red card.

‘It was behind me and I didn’t see it at the time, but I’ve watched it back and it’s a red card. That’s what VAR is there for."

-----------

Decision Two - Kurt Zouma's ruled out goal

The Frenchman met the corner in the second-half and tapped it past David De Gea, but VAR reviewed the goal and awarded a foul on Brandon Williams.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta was adjudged to have shoved the defender, despite replays showing United midfielder shoving the Spaniard into Williams.

Frank Lampard commented and revealed he believed the goal should've stood.

"Zouma’s ‘goal’ is a goal, because Azpi has been pushed by Fred rather than him pushing Williams," Lampard said.

-----------

Decision Three - Olivier Giroud's header ruled out for offside

Substitute Olivier Giroud thought he had halved the deficit with ten minutes to play after he headed in Mason Mount's cross.

But VAR looked at it, and it revealed that the Frenchman was marginally offside. 

Frank Lampard agreed with that decision: "Then we’ve had Oli’s goal, where he’s offside by a toenail, but he is offside so you have to accept that."

5806D893-C496-4296-BDB2-030194DB3A01
Olivier Giroud couldn't believe his luck after his goal was ruled out.Getty Images

"But there are plenty of moments tonight where VAR has dominated and that’s becoming the talking point rather than the football. The decisions are crucial, obviously. VAR was brought in for second looks and alternative angles. But at the same time, I don’t like the way we are losing games.

"We’ve been here before and it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating for the players, it’s frustrating for the fans but they have to stick with us. A lot of things were good today and I can’t dig the players out. The work ethic, we created chances but overall a frustrating night on many levels."

----------

