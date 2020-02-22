Frank Lampard blasts VAR after Giovani Lo Celso error in Chelsea's win vs Spurs

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has blasted VAR after another call went against the Blues in the Premier League.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso, who were both brought into the side, sent Chelsea on their way to a deserving home win against Spurs.

Fortunately for the Blues, the incident in the second-half of Chelsea versus Tottenham didn't come back to haunt them, or the PGMOL.

In the ascendency, the hosts at Stamford Bridge thought Spurs were down to 10-men after Giovani Lo Celso stamped on Cesar Azpilucueta by the touchline.

But after several minutes, David Coote - who was in charge of VAR for the game - decided that it didn't warrant a red card. However, shortly afterwards they admitted they had got it wrong.

Head coach Frank Lampard wasn't bothered by the apology, and blasted the technology saying 'it isn't good enough'.

"It isn't good enough. It's two VAR's in two games. It's harder to speak about it when you've lost. Everybody in the world saw that it was a red. It's too late to do that.



Chelsea held on to secure three vital points from their top-four rivals, and Lampard claimed his third win against Jose Mourinho as manager.

The win sees them sit four points clear in fourth spot and six points behind Leicester City in third.

----------

