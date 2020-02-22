Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Opinions

Frank Lampard blasts VAR after Giovani Lo Celso error in Chelsea's win vs Spurs

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has blasted VAR after another call went against the Blues in the Premier League.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso, who were both brought into the side, sent Chelsea on their way to a deserving home win against Spurs.

Fortunately for the Blues, the incident in the second-half of Chelsea versus Tottenham didn't come back to haunt them, or the PGMOL.

In the ascendency, the hosts at Stamford Bridge thought Spurs were down to 10-men after Giovani Lo Celso stamped on Cesar Azpilucueta by the touchline. 

0A03FDA4-1ABF-4660-9A42-D4E021D4B5D3
Marcos Alonso continued his scoring streak against Spurs.Getty Images

But after several minutes, David Coote - who was in charge of VAR for the game - decided that it didn't warrant a red card. However, shortly afterwards they admitted they had got it wrong.

Head coach Frank Lampard wasn't bothered by the apology, and blasted the technology saying 'it isn't good enough'.

"It isn't good enough. It's two VAR's in two games. It's harder to speak about it when you've lost. Everybody in the world saw that it was a red. It's too late to do that.

"It isn't good enough. It's two VAR's in two games. It's harder to speak about it when you've lost. Everybody in the world saw that it was a red. It's too late to do that.“ 

Chelsea held on to secure three vital points from their top-four rivals, and Lampard claimed his third win against Jose Mourinho as manager.

The win sees them sit four points clear in fourth spot and six points behind Leicester City in third.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lampard: Mason Mount's performance was unbelievable vs Tottenham

Frank Lampard has hailed the performance of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud reflects on 'special day' after scoring first Premier League goal of the season

Olivier Giroud revealed his relief after he helped Chelsea on their way to victory against Tottenham Hotspur to boost top-four hopes.

Matt Debono

Stockley Park admits VAR error: Giovani Lo Celso should've seen red for stamp

Giovani Lo Celso should have seen red against Chelsea for a stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta, Stockley Park have confirmed.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea completed the league double over Tottenham with a convincing win over their London rivals in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

The teams news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of the London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic: No date yet given on Chelsea return

Frank Lampard has remained coy on when Christian Pulisic will return to the Chelsea side from injury.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard unsure on what reception Jose Mourinho will get by Chelsea fans

Jose Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge once again in the opposing dugout, but Frank Lampard is unsure how Chelsea fans will respond to their former manager.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard insists no tensions with Chelsea over Kepa Arrizabalaga's omission

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says there have been no issues with the club following his decision to drop Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante for three weeks

Chelsea will be without midfielder N'Golo Kante for the next three weeks, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Matt Debono

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to Chelsea squad to face Spurs

Chelsea have been provided with a welcome injury boost after Frank Lampard confirmed Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be in the squad to face Tottenham Hotspur.

Matt Debono