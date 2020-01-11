No substitutions: Frank Lampard breaks 366-game record in Chelsea's win against Burnley

Frank Lampard ended an unusual record after 366 games as Chelsea cruised past Burnley in the Premier League.

The victory for the Blues sees them continue in fourth with a five point gap, after Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi's goals put Burnley to their fourth straight league defeat.

But the performance and result clearly satisfied Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard as he didn't make a single sub in west London.

This breaks a 366-game record in which a sub has not been made. The last time it happened was back in 2013 when the Blues won the Europa League against Benfica.

It's the first time Chelsea haven't made a substitute in the Premier League since October 2019.

A record which shows Frank Lampard was happy with the result, and went with the 'if they deserve to be on the pitch, they'll stay on' approach.

The only substitution of the game came from the visitors when Matej Vydra replaced Jeff Hendrick in the second-half.

Chelsea controlled the game throughout, and despite getting fortunate with VAR calls from Jeff Hendrick's goal being ruled out and Willian's penalty standing, it was a deserved win for the hosts.

It was Chelsea's first home league win since December 4th 2019 following back-to-back defeats at home against Bournemouth and Southampton.

Frank Lampard will now be looking for his side to make it back-to-back victories when the Blues head to Newcastle next weekend to face Steve Bruce's side in the Premier League.

