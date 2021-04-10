Frank Lampard breaks silence for first time since Chelsea sacking

Frank Lampard has spoken for the first time publicly since his sacking from Chelsea back in January.

He was shown the door after a run of five league defeats in eight which saw the Blues fall down the Premier League table, putting their hopes of Champions League qualification in great danger.

Lampard's achievements during his 18-month spell at the club are not to be ignored. He took a squad through a transfer ban which coincided with losing their best player, Eden Hazard. He guided Chelsea to a top four finish in his first season whilst getting them to an FA Cup which unfortunately ended in defeat.

It was a busy summer for Chelsea last year as they heavily backed Lampard in the transfer window, but it didn't go according to plan on the pitch in the end despite a solid beginning to the season.

'In Frank We Trust' banner hung in the Shed End during Lampard's final game in charge. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

But a poor run of form over the Christmas period saw Lampard's job come to an end after an FA Cup win over Luton Town.

And Lampard spoke in a Q&A in support of the Willow Foundation ahead of the London Football Awards, the first time he has done so since his departure from Stamford Bridge, and said the sacking have give him a sense of perspective.

"No matter how good you think you are or whatever circumstances you are in, [being sacked] can happen," said Lampard.

"It gives you a sense of perspective of what's important. It came at a time where we were due a young son and it has given me a lot more time to be home so you count your blessings on that front.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"It has been great to be around the family. I have had some opportunities that have come up in the last six weeks to two months that have been flattering and nice but it wasn't the right thing. It has certainly been nice to step out having been managing two and a half years full pelt.

"With the family situation, the opportunities were not quite right. I think about it and it would be something I am keen to do at the right time and the right place. As much as I am resting and recuperating away from the game, I am keeping an eye on it.

"I am looking forward to things that may come. I am watching football and trying to learn and get better. In this game, you never stop learning so I will try and find the right time and opportunity, if it comes and I am very keen to get working again."

