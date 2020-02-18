Absolute Chelsea
'Broken record': Frank Lampard reiterates that Chelsea have to start scoring goals

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard apologised for his continuing stance on the Blues' failure to put the ball in the back of the net. 

Only one of their 17 shots at goal was on target in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, as Martial and Maguire punished the Blues in west London on Monday night. 

It was a hugely important night for Frank Lampard's men in terms of the top-four race, and they now see their gap in fourth close to one point, putting their chances of qualifying for next seasons Champions League in real jeopardy. 

Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net twice, but neither counted due to decisions made by VAR.

WATCH: Frank Lampard reflects on home defeat to Manchester United.

However Frank Lampard cried out again for Chelsea's inability to score goals and admitted he sounds like a broken record, but it's the same story each week.

"There is a lot of work to do. You can see the problems.there today. We work day in, day out. Some of our stuff is really good, we know the threats that Manchester United offer.

"We dealt with 99 percent of it, but again putting the ball in the back of the net. I feel like a broken record, I'm sorry if Chelsea fans keep hearing me say the same, but we have to put things to bed by scoring goals and the message is clear. We have to work, and the fight starts right now."

