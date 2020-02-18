Frank Lampard calls for Chelsea fans to stick with team through rough period

Frank Lampard has called for Chelsea supporters to stick by the team following another disappointing home defeat.

The Blues saw their gap in fourth spot close to a single point after a 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday.

Headers from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire in a game full of VAR controversy saw Chelsea's spot in fourth come under serious jeopardy.

The defeat left the home support frustrated. Chances went begging - 17 shots on goal by the hosts, and yet the ball still wasn't put in the back of the net, legally.

Frank Lampard accepted the fans' frustrations but has called for togetherness.

"It's frustrating for the fans. I'm not asking for the fans here because we have to deliver on the pitch, but they have to stick with the team at the minute," Lampard said.

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard blasted the decisions made by VAR in United defeat.

----------

"If we are not scoring, that is a fact, that was there for all of us to see against Manchester United. It is something we will continue to work on.

"I can't dig out the work ethic, the idea to keep going. Their heads are down in here, which has to change by the weekend."

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League, and a defeat will see the Blues fall out of the top-four places.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube