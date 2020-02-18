Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Opinions

Frank Lampard calls for Chelsea fans to stick with team through rough period

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has called for Chelsea supporters to stick by the team following another disappointing home defeat.

The Blues saw their gap in fourth spot close to a single point after a 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday.

Headers from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire in a game full of VAR controversy saw Chelsea's spot in fourth come under serious jeopardy. 

1B4A7335-2267-4BA3-A883-DC60ECC846D9
Tempers started to flare towards the end of the game, with Chelsea's frustrations on full display.Getty Images

The defeat left the home support frustrated. Chances went begging - 17 shots on goal by the hosts, and yet the ball still wasn't put in the back of the net, legally. 

Frank Lampard accepted the fans' frustrations but has called for togetherness. 

"It's frustrating for the fans. I'm not asking for the fans here because we have to deliver on the pitch, but they have to stick with the team at the minute," Lampard said. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard blasted the decisions made by VAR in United defeat.

----------

"If we are not scoring, that is a fact, that was there for all of us to see against Manchester United. It is something we will continue to work on.

"I can't dig out the work ethic, the idea to keep going. Their heads are down in here, which has to change by the weekend."

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League, and a defeat will see the Blues fall out of the top-four places. 

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lampard: Michy Batshuayi has to build confidence through hard work and dedication

Frank Lampard has sent a message to out-of-sorts forward Michy Batshuayi after the Belgian didn't grab his chance against Manchester United.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

'Chelsea aren't getting enough goals' - Frank Lampard rues missed chances in United defeat

Frank Lampard was left frustrated again after he saw his Chelsea side fall to another defeat in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Andreas Christensen has broken his nose, defends Dane for Martial's opener

Andreas Christensen is believed to have broken his nose following an elbow to the face in Chelsea's defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard rules Chelsea trio out of Tottenham clash

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has already confirmed that three players of the Blues squad will miss the crucial Premier League meeting with Tottenham on Saturday.

Matt Debono

N'Golo Kante: Frank Lampard hands Chelsea blow following injury update

Frank Lampard has offered an injury assessment on Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman was forced off inside the opening ten minutes at Stamford Bridge in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to top-four rivals Manchester United.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard blasts VAR after Chelsea suffer top-four blow

Frank Lampard has broken his silence on the VAR decisions awarded against Chelsea in the Blues' 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Matt Debono

Harry Maguire defends kick-out on Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire has defended his actions after it appeared that he kicked out at Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi.

Matt Debono

Manchester United hand Chelsea top-four blow in game marred by VAR controversy

Chelsea's hopes of a top-four finish were dashed after Manchester United punished the Blues' lack of ruthlessness at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

The team news has arrived from Stamford Bridge ahead of the Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Manchester United.

Matt Debono

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Massive feeling playing for boyhood club Chelsea

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed his delight after being given the chance at Stamford Bridge to play for his boyhood club.

Matt Debono