Frank Lampard: Callum Hudson-Odoi could've deserved to start for Chelsea in Fulham win

Frank Lampard says Callum Hudson-Odoi could've started for Chelsea in their 1-0 victory against Fulham in the Premier League.

Mason Mount's second-half strike from close range was the difference at Craven Cottage to ease the pressure on Lampard and Chelsea, which saw them climb into eighth.

Hudson-Odoi only came on with 12 minutes to go in west London, and was extremely unfortunate not to start against Scott Parker's side following his display against Morecambe.

Mount was the difference in the west London derby.

However, in the little cameo that the 20-year-old had, he showed his qualities and why he deserves to start for the Blues moving forward.

It's down to his boss Lampard to make the team selection, and he admitted post-match that he could've started for the Blues.

"Callum could've deserved to start today to be fair," said Lampard.

"It's not easy selections for me on that side of the pitch at the moment."

