Frank Lampard: Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance vs. Burnley was an 'absolute statement'

Frank Lampard has admitted he was delighted with the performance of youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi against Burnley in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old was handed another start by the Chelsea boss against the Clarets on Saturday, and Hudson-Odoi rewarded Lampard with a goal.

Minutes into the second-half, Hudson-Odoi's tap-in at the back post marked his first goal in the Premier League after 26 appearances in the league.

Cesar Azpilicueta's cross found the winger, who easily put it past Nick Pope to seal a convincing win for the home side at Stamford Bridge.

Head coach Frank Lampard spoke of his excitement of the youngster scoring against Burnley.

"For Callum to score in the six-yard box is more exciting for me than to see him score from 35 yards, because it means he is prepared to run the extra bit, to sprint in there, and it was not the only time he did it in this game," Lampard said in his post-match press conference.

"He did it with one of the early chances we had when he got it wide. He was doing it and he was recovering, he was running, he was playing higher up the park at the right times and his overall performance was an absolute statement for Callum on what he needs to do.

'That was the real Callum Hudson-Odoi and what he can be, because there is obviously more to come. His goal was brilliant for him and if he can carry on doing that then we know the serious player that we have in Callum."

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube