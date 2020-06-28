Frank Lampard on making six changes to his Chelsea side against Leicester City

Frank Lampard has revealed why he has made six changes to his Chelsea team which will face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Blues boss previously hinted that he would make changes to maintain freshness as and has done so at the King Power.

Reece James, Billy Gilmour and Tammy Abraham are three of the six to come into the side for the cup clash.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the quarter-final, Lampard said on the changes: "The reality is that to beat Manchester City you have to have as much physical output as you possibility do in a season because of the way they play.

"So three days after we haven't had a proper pre-season, we are still in that moment, so I think that's part of my thinking.

"The other part is that there are players that are training at a level that they can be disappointed in them first two games. We have to rely on the squad.

"This is certainly not six changes with a view to let's take this slightly differently. It's a team I expect to perform to similar levels to the other day, if not better."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube