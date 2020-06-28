Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Frank Lampard on making six changes to his Chelsea side against Leicester City

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has revealed why he has made six changes to his Chelsea team which will face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Blues boss previously hinted that he would make changes to maintain freshness as and has done so at the King Power. 

Reece James, Billy Gilmour and Tammy Abraham are three of the six to come into the side for the cup clash.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of the quarter-final, Lampard said on the changes: "The reality is that to beat Manchester City you have to have as much physical output as you possibility do in a season because of the way they play. 

"So three days after we haven't had a proper pre-season, we are still in that moment, so I think that's part of my thinking. 

"The other part is that there are players that are training at a level that they can be disappointed in them first two games. We have to rely on the squad. 

"This is certainly not six changes with a view to let's take this slightly differently. It's a team I expect to perform to similar levels to the other day, if not better."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

The team news is in from the King Power Stadium ahead of the quarter final tie between Leicester City and Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard: Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic can reach the very top

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes Christian Pulisic has what it takes to make it to the top.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard will rotate Chelsea squad against Leicester City to maintain freshness

Frank Lampard has hinted that he will rotate his Chelsea side against Leicester City on Sunday in their FA Cup quarter-final.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Leicester City versus Chelsea on Sunday 28th June will be refereed by Mike Dean at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leicester City in the FA Cup: Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho to return in midfield for the Blues

Frank Lampard will be looking to maintain Chelsea's winning start ,and make it three wins from three in all competitions, so may not make too many changes to an in-form Chelsea side.

Ben Davies

Preview: Leicester City vs Chelsea | Emirates FA Cup

Frank Lampard's Chelsea head up to the East Midlands to face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on Sunday, looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Ben Davies

Chelsea boost top-four hopes as Pulisic and Willian net after Fernandinho sees red in Man City win

Chelsea boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification with a 2-1 win against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

The team news is in from west London ahead of Chelsea's clash with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Matt Debono