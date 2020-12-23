Frank Lampard: Chelsea always aiming for silverware

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has said the club are always looking to win trophies however are facing many challenges in their quest for silverware.

Lampard is yet to win a trophy in charge of the Blues, albeit only being in charge of the club for one full season.

Chelsea had a chance of lifting silverware last season with the FA Cup, but fell to defeat in the final to Arsenal.

They are currently fifth in the Premier League and into the knockout stages of the Champions League, with an FA Cup campaign beginning shortly next month against Morecambe.

(Photo by John Walton - Pool/Getty Images)

And Lampard was quizzed on Chelsea ambitions to win silverware this season.

"It's always the aim," said Lampard.

"It's always tough, it gets tougher, and I think this year where we set out to improve and from last year, it felt very much in-house to a big season for us in managing to qualify for Champions League football.

"And again, we now have different challenges and we're not far enough down the line to say whether we will make the challenges and who knows what the challenges are ahead, so we'll see."

----------

