Frank Lampard insists his Chelsea side will go out to win the game against Wolves on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Chelsea are currently sat in fourth place and only need a point in their final league game to secure Champions League qualification for next season.

But they come up against a tricky opponent in Wolves, who currently sit in sixth and are vying for a Europa League place via the Premier League.

Lampard spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the game and insisted there is only one way to approach a game and that is to win.

"We'll approach the game as we always do, which is to try and win," said Lampard.

"There is no other way to approach a game of football."

N'Golo Kante could feature for the Blues on Sunday, Lampard has confirmed.

Wolves have built on their first season in the top-flight after finishing seventh last season and are on course to go one place better this term.

Lampard was full of praise for Nuno Espírito Santo and his Wolves side ahead of their visit to Stamford Bridge.

"Wolves will give us a tough game on Sunday. They are a very good opponent, we've seen that all season. We're aware of the situation but we'll try to win.

"Nuno [Espirito Santos] has done an incredible job and it seems that he has such a great sense of humility and work ethic."

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday 26 July and it gets underway at 4pm [UK] - live on Sky Sports.

