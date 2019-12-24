Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Team news: Frank Lampard confirms Cesar Azpilicueta has minor hamstring problem

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed Chelsea will have to wait and see whether Cesar Azpilicueta will be fit for the Boxing Day clash with Southampton.

The Chelsea captain was substituted in the final ten minutes against Tottenham after picking up a knock in the 2-0 victory. 

Post-match, the Spaniard admitted he was hopeful of recovering in time for Southampton's visit: "Hopefully with the Christmas presents I will get fit to play on Boxing Day."

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard backs Antonio Rudiger over Jose Mourinho's comments over the sending off during the London derby

----------

But head coach Frank Lampard has revealed the full extent of the injury, with the 30-year-old picking up a hamstring injury.

"Azpilicueta had a small issue at the end of the game, hence he came off when he never comes off. We need to check that one this morning," Lampard said.

"Other than that, we’re pretty much where we are, but there were some bumps and bruises so there’s nothing clear. We’ll see."

Chelsea will also be without Mateo Kovacic, with the Croatian suspended following the accumulation of five yellow cards. 

It was a derby which saw Chelsea dominate Tottenham, and produce an emphatic performance away from home, and Lampard believes it was his side's best of the season.

"I think it was," Lampard said on whether it was Chelsea's best performance of the season so far. "The Ajax away game was a different type of game that we dealt with brilliantly on the night. 

"Going to Tottenham in good form, direct rival, ourselves under slight pressure because of recent form, the character, the strength, the fight in the team on top of the way we approached the game and controlled it from start to finish, makes it our best performance."

Frank Lampard will be looking to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since the start of November, as Southampton visit west London on Boxing Day.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard: Antonio Rudiger has my full support following alleged racist abuse

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach has confirmed he will be reaching out to Antonio Rudiger immediately to reiterate that he has his full support following the alleged racist abuse which the German suffered during the London derby at the weekend between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Frank Lampard defends Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger over Son Heung-min red card

Matt Debono

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has defended defender Antonio Rudiger after Jose Mourinho criticised the German for his part in Son Heung-min getting sent off in the London derby at the weekend.

Premier League release statement following alleged racism towards Antonio Rudiger and Son Heung-min

Matt Debono

The Premier League have issued a statement regarding the alleged racism which took place during the London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on Sunday.

Chelsea supporter arrested for allegedly racially abusing Spurs forward Son Heung-min

Matt Debono

A Chelsea supporter has been arrested for racially abusing Spurs forward Son Heung-min during the Blues' 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

N'Golo Kante: Mason Mount has the biggest potential at Chelsea

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has tipped teammate Mason Mount to be the player with the biggest potential at the club.

Lyon join Inter Milan in January race for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Thomas.Overend

Lyon are set to join Inter Milan in the race to sign Chelsea outcast Olivier Giroud in January.

Willian makes Premier League Team of the Week after brace for Chelsea against Tottenham

Matt Debono

Chelsea winger Willian has been included in WhoScored's Premier League Team of the Week after his influence in the Blues' victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mason Mounts' father 'tells Jose Mourinho to zip it' following Chelsea's 2-0 win over Spurs

Matt Debono

Tony Mount, Mason Mount's father, took to social media to throw shade at former Chelsea, now Spurs boss Jose Mourinho after the Blues ran out victors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Chelsea injury news: Cesar Azpilicueta provides update on fitness ahead of Southampton

Matt Debono

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is hoping to be fit for the Blues' Premier League clash against relegation-threatened Southampton on Boxing Day.

Mateo Kovacic suspended for Chelsea's Boxing Day clash with Southampton

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss the Boxing Day clash with Southampton at Stamford Bridge through suspension.