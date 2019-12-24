Frank Lampard has confirmed Chelsea will have to wait and see whether Cesar Azpilicueta will be fit for the Boxing Day clash with Southampton.

The Chelsea captain was substituted in the final ten minutes against Tottenham after picking up a knock in the 2-0 victory.

Post-match, the Spaniard admitted he was hopeful of recovering in time for Southampton's visit: "Hopefully with the Christmas presents I will get fit to play on Boxing Day."

But head coach Frank Lampard has revealed the full extent of the injury, with the 30-year-old picking up a hamstring injury.

"Azpilicueta had a small issue at the end of the game, hence he came off when he never comes off. We need to check that one this morning," Lampard said.

"Other than that, we’re pretty much where we are, but there were some bumps and bruises so there’s nothing clear. We’ll see."

Chelsea will also be without Mateo Kovacic, with the Croatian suspended following the accumulation of five yellow cards.

It was a derby which saw Chelsea dominate Tottenham, and produce an emphatic performance away from home, and Lampard believes it was his side's best of the season.

"I think it was," Lampard said on whether it was Chelsea's best performance of the season so far. "The Ajax away game was a different type of game that we dealt with brilliantly on the night.

"Going to Tottenham in good form, direct rival, ourselves under slight pressure because of recent form, the character, the strength, the fight in the team on top of the way we approached the game and controlled it from start to finish, makes it our best performance."

Frank Lampard will be looking to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time since the start of November, as Southampton visit west London on Boxing Day.

