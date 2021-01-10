Frank Lampard: Chelsea completed professional job in Morecambe FA Cup win

Frank Lampard was pleased with the professional job his Chelsea side produced in the 4-0 win against Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup.

Chelsea cruised to victory against the League Two side at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to seal their spot in the fourth round draw on Monday.

Mason Mount opened the scoring from distance in the 18th minute, before Timo Werner tapped in on the stroke of half-time.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz added goals in the second-half to hand Chelsea their first win in their last four and to ease the pressure on Lampard's job.

Lampard reflected on the win post-match and said: "It was a professional job from us today.

"We maybe could have scored more goals, but I felt the game was very comfortable without being easy. Credit to Morecambe, they were very organised, sat deep and it took us a while to break them down.

"I said before the game that we had to deal with the game in front of us with the strength of the squad that we have, and we did that. I was pleased with the performance. I think we did all the things we needed to do right.

"We’ve had some results and performances recently that we didn’t like and it’s an important part of the process, dealing with this game in the right way. We can take confidence from this, particularly those who got goals and put in strong individual performances and we can push on now to Fulham on Friday and the work for that one starts now."

