Frank Lampard: Chelsea don't regret letting 'fantastic' Declan Rice leave academy

Frank Lampard says Chelsea don't regret letting Declan Rice leave the club during his academy days.

The 21-year-old was released by Chelsea at the age of 14 but has since gone on to flourish at West Ham and on the international stage with England.

Rice, touted to be the next West Ham captain, has been heavily linked with a return to Chelsea.

(Photo by ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea and West Ham come head-to-head in the Premier League on Monday and Lampard was quizzed on whether the Blues have any regrets on letting Rice go.

"He's a fantastic player for West Ham and England," said Lampard on Friday.

"Fair play. It's a good story because lot of those stories. It shows a strength of character. Wouldn't say it's a regret.

"Our academy is one of the best in the world and it's not easy because it's not an exact science. Declan deserves personal credit for the start he has had at West Ham."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube