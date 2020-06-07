Frank Lampard excited for Chelsea's Premier League return on June 21

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is looking forward to the season returning after three months off.

The 2019/20 campaign was brought to a halt in mid-March after the coronavirus crisis but the Premier League is set to return on June 17, with the Blues returning to action on June 21 against Aston Villa.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Lampard revealed his excitement ahead of the season run-in.

"We’re all excited. We were waiting to see when the games would be. I had presumed they would be in the same order, but the Manchester City game [which had been postponed due to the FA Cup quarter-finals] was of interest, where that was going to go," the Blues boss said.

"It’s an extra game in week one, but more than anything we’re just excited to have confirmation of the dates.

"We’ve been waiting for a date to work towards in terms of how we’re working in pre-season, so we are particularly happy to get the first date of the Aston Villa game.

"Then we know the games are coming pretty quickly after that. It’s important we get our preparation right."

Lampard's side staged an in-house game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to ramp up their preparations before heading to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in a fortnight.

He also admitted that there have been challenges as the Blues returned to contact training but the squad are working hard to get into peak condition ahead of June 21.

"The transition from non-contact to contact was good," Lampard added. "It had to happen. The players were excited to get in the big groups and train with contact. It has allowed us to work at a level that is much more relevant to match play.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC)

"We are getting there. We have another two weeks to go. Normally we would have more time than that but we know what it is. The players have worked very hard in training when asked to, to try to bridge the gap a bit quicker than we normally would do. As coaching staff and medically we have to have the balance right to make sure we don’t push too much.

"There have been challenges along the way, but that’s what football is. The players are getting fitter and we hope come Aston Villa we will be ready to go, with the mindset and the physical side of it to take on the games which are going to come thick and fast."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube