Frank Lampard & Chelsea 'felt 2,000 fans' in 3-1 Leeds United win

Frank Lampard says the return of Chelsea fans to Stamford Bridge was felt by the Blues squad during their 3-1 victory against Leeds United on Saturday night.

Chelsea overcame a fourth minute goal from Patrick Bamford to seal a 3-1 win in the Premier League to climb to the top of the Premier League.

2,000 spectators managed to get tickets for the match after fans were given the green light to return and Lampard was pleased to see them back and to give them a positive result.

"It was just nice to feel their support generally. 2,000 doesn’t seem a big number but we certainly heard them tonight and we certainly felt them.

"It felt like there was a lot more than 2,000 in tonight and the noise they generated was incredible. We’re so pleased to have them back and really happy that we could give them the result they wanted today."

Lampard was delighted with the performance of his side and believes his side were deserving winners after a dominating display against Marcelo Bielsa's side.

