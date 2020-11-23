Frank Lampard: Chelsea fully focused on Rennes ahead of London derby vs Spurs

Chelsea's only focus is on Tuesday night against Rennes in the Champions League, insists head coach Frank Lampard.

A London derby awaits the Blues on Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur in a top of the table clash, as third meets first in west London.

Lampard's side are top of Group E, on goal difference, and a win will put them one step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages.

And they are only focused on the challenge ahead of them in France, and will only prepare for Spurs once they have played Rennes.

"I am fully focused on the challenge of Rennes because I think when you are in the Champions League playing against a team at the level of Rennes, who I was very impressed with when we played them at Stamford Bridge with 10 men, then you slip up," said Lampard.

"Everyone keeps saying if you get the result then you are through the group and it could be done. But if we get the wrong result then we make it a difficult couple of games ahead because we go to Seville next. I won’t think too far ahead to Sunday of Tottenham as I want to consider Rennes at face value."

