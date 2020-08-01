Absolute Chelsea
Frank Lampard: Chelsea can't have any regrets against Arsenal, FA Cup final a big deal for all at club as Blues look to lift silverware Wembley

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard is looking forward to his first FA Cup final in charge of Chelsea after taking charge of the club just one year ago. 

Chelsea have had a rollercoaster of a season, plenty of ups and downs, but it has been a successful season for Lampard's side and coaching team. 

A top-four finish and a chance to lift silverware at the end of it, something that all concerned at Chelsea would have taken at the start of the season.  

Ahead of the final at Wembley against city neighbours Arsenal, Lampard reflected on his first year and the run which has taken them to the final. 

"I’m really excited to be involved an FA Cup final at the end of my first year as Chelsea manager," Lampard said in his programme notes. 

"We’ve beaten some really good teams to get here, including Liverpool, Leicester City and an in-form Manchester United in the semi-final, so it’s been a tough road and I’m really proud to have made it.

fbl-eng-facup-man-utd-chelsea-2

"Overall, I’ve really enjoyed my first season as Chelsea manager. I knew there would be some tough moments, but I wanted to try and stay in and around the top four, and win a trophy, and we now have the opportunity to do that."

Lampard has enjoyed success in the FA Cup as a player for Chelsea, winning it four times between 2007 and 2012 and he wants his squad to have no regrets after the 90 minutes. 

"Not many people remember the losers on these occasions, though, and so it’s up to us to finish the job and go on and win it," he added. "We have a very tough match against another in-form club, and so while I’m proud to be here, I want to make sure we’re on the winning side.

chelsea-fc-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league (8)

"The biggest thing I always felt going into finals as a player was that you don’t want to have any regrets, and I want the players to play individually and collectively without any regrets afterwards. I want them simply to give everything for Chelsea. Today is a big deal for everyone involved at the club.

"I want to bring success to this club, my club, and I’d love to win this for everyone, particularly the fans as I know exactly what this competition means to them."

----------

