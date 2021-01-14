Frank Lampard: Chelsea have had chance to work on bigger elements of game

Frank Lampard says Chelsea have been able to focus and work on bigger elements of their game having had extra time to prepare in-between games.

For two weeks in a row, Lampard's side haven't had a midweek match which has given the Blues a chance to put extra work in on the training pitches at Cobham.

Chelsea have slumped in recent weeks, winning just one Premier League game in their previous four and have slipped to ninth in the table.

Frank Lampard will be looking to relieve more pressure on his job at Chelsea this weekend in the west London derby. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

They face Fulham this weekend who are unbeaten in five matches, but Lampard has outlined that his focus has been on improving the team, starting with the basics.

"My concern has been training and the atmosphere around that because when you haven’t won for a few games it’s clear the players need to stay positive," Lampard told the media on Thursday.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard confirms Chelsea team news to face Fulham

"That starts from the staff. I have seen good reactions from the players. They have worked hard. We have had two pretty long weeks of training for pretty much the first time this season. We have had a chance to work in training on bigger elements of our game. We have worked at a really physical level which is important if you want to improve as a team.

Boost: Reece James returned to training this week and is available for selection.

"No matter what squad you have, and particularly if you have young or new players, you need time to work," added Lampard.

"Last season we had that, and even with a young and imbalanced squad we had a long pre-season and moments in the season where we could work.

"Those two weeks have given us a chance to refocus on the basics of our game, what we are and how we want to play. I just want to see those things come through."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube