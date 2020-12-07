Lampard: Chelsea have the belief to see games out

Frank Lampard has admitted that Chelsea now have the belief to see games out when they are under pressure.

Chelsea have seen an improvement at the back this season after they conceded 54 goals in the league last season, which was the most in a single season in the Roman Abramovich era.

They worked on the defence in the summer and it saw Lampard bring in the likes of Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy.

After coming from behind to win 3-1 against Leeds on Saturday in the Premier League, Lampard said the Blues have improved on being able to see games out in tight moments.

“We have got better at that - and the element of today’s game that felt a bit like last year was it was at 2-1 and we were missing chances and you feel nervous. I think now that hopefully, the players believe that we can see games out.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"There are moments where we have to go longer, get up the pitch and keep them away from our goal. We have to be secure in possession and the players are getting better at that. It is massively important.

READ MORE: Frank Lampard expects Liverpool and Man City to compete for Premier League title

"Hopefully that belief continues to grow as it is a tough league and having that kind of experience and nature about us helps. It is through the experienced players that we have brought in. Of course, it is Thiago first and foremost.

"But I think [Edouard] Mendy will help a lot with that as well in terms of his distribution with seeing out games. It has helped us to improve."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube