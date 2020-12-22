Frank Lampard: Chelsea have to 'prepare right' for 'dangerous' Arsenal clash

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says playing a struggling Arsenal side is 'dangerous' ahead of the Boxing Day clash at the Emirates in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side have had a season to forget so far as they linger down in 15th place, four points from safety and three places above the relegation zone.

Just four wins this season, Chelsea will be confident heading across the capital after they got back to winning ways against West Ham on Monday following back-to-back defeats in the league.

However Lampard says it's a 'really dangerous combination' playing a quality side in a difficult spell ahead of the London derby.

"They can be tough games and you saw that tonight with West Ham," said Lampard on London derbies.

Chelsea could be without Ben Chilwell who injured his ankle against West Ham. (Photo by JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"There were no fans which changed the element of it slightly but we have been in decent form with that [in derbies] but I don't think it means much. You have to take every game at face value.

"With Arsenal, I see it as a team with great quality and a class manager who are in a tough moment and that's a really dangerous combination to go against so we have to prepare right."

