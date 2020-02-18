Absolute Chelsea
'Chelsea aren't getting enough goals' - Frank Lampard rues missed chances in Man Utd defeat

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard was left frustrated again after he saw his Chelsea side fall to another defeat in the Premier League.

Despite 17 shots on goal, albeit just the one on target, the Blues were beaten by two headers from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire. 

The defeat leaves Chelsea hanging onto fourth spot, sitting just one point ahead of top-four and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. 

Speaking post-match on the defeat, Lampard revealed on the defeat: "I don’t like losing games, I don’t like the way we’re losing games. Particularly at home we’re losing games where we’ve had a big share of possession, big chances, lots of shots, and we’re not finishing them.

"It’s a reality that’s getting clearer all the time. We’re not getting enough goals from striker areas, we’re not getting enough goals from wide areas. Not many teams can keep clean sheets week in, week out. You have to score goals to give you a feeling of superiority in the game.

"We make a lot of chances, as many as any team in the league barring Liverpool, and we’re not finishing them.

WATCH: Frank Lampard blasts VAR calls after three decisions went against Chelsea.

"We start a lot of games very well. I can hardly ever look at the team and go ‘we started slow, bit sloppy today’. But if you don’t score you leave teams in the game.

"Today we had a couple of silly moments in terms of allowing them headers in our box, particularly the set-piece.

"Manchester United are a fantastic counter-attacking team but they didn’t give us loads of problems on the counter-attack, couple of small ones you’d expect, but you give them two headers. That’s something we can’t do."

