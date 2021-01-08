Frank Lampard: Chelsea have to respect Morecambe to avoid FA Cup shock exit

Frank Lampard says his Chelsea side have to respect FA Cup opponent's Morecambe on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea face the League Two side in west London and will be hoping to avoid a shock defeat, which would all but seal Lampard's fate at the club.

(Photo by IAN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Should the Blues lose, Lampard's future at Chelsea would be surely over and he is looking to avoid that possibility at the weekend.

"It certainly isn’t. No matter form, status, the FA Cup has a magic that’s been there forever, which means underdogs will turn up, try to win and make things difficult for you.

"And considering our current form we have to be even more on guard and worry about ourselves and get ourselves playing well. If we play well and do our job right, we will win the game I believe. But we have to respect Morecambe and the FA Cup."

(Photo by JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard also added on whether Chelsea's confidence had dropped following a poor recent run of results.

"It’s a difficult time. Football relies so much on confidence both individually and collectively. In the easy times when confidence is flowing – like when we went sixteen games unbeaten, coming out of Leeds everyone is fine and happy – players are moving the ball well, pressure doesn't affect them on the pitch and they receive it and move it well.

"It doesn't take long for that to change sometimes but that's top-level football. I am not surprised to see some moments like that in the game and training. Of course, then players need a lift. That's my job, the staff's job and that's the only way out of a dip in confidence is to work hard."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube